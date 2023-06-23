Frontiers for Young Minds

Frontiers for Young Minds
Menu

Exciting new partnership!

We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Villars Institute, a non-profit foundation working with Young Minds towards promoting initiatives for planetary health. Stay tuned for exciting new projects coming soon!

More about the Institute

The Nobel Collection - Volume 2

Learn about the amazing discoveries of a select group of Nobel Prize Winners! In this Collection, they discuss what they discovered and why they chose their path in science.

Explore the Collection

Science for kids, edited by kids

An open-access scientific journal written by scientists and reviewed by a board of kids and teens.

Learn more

Our Young Reviewers say

Some young people could have heart complications, or someone they know, therefore it is good for them to have a good understanding of the complications. This is also important for anyone interested in science.

See article

Recent Articles

View all Articles

Editors from our board

Jocelyn Read
Jocelyn Read
California State University, Fullerton, United States
Lesley Fellows
Lesley Fellows
McGill University, Canada
Daniel Ansari
Daniel Ansari
Western University, Canada
Renato Somma
Renato Somma
INGV, Naples Italy, Italy
Robert Zatorre
Robert Zatorre
McGill University, Canada
Bergithe Eikeland Oftedal
Bergithe Eikeland Oftedal
University of Bergen, Norway

Sponsors

Supporters and Partners

Global projects & Translating partners